We’re making our election coverage free until November

Election coverage is accessible to all Star Tribune readers from now through the election, including the Minnesota voter guide, the latest polling, ballot lookup guide and more.

By Suki Dardarian, Editor and Senior Vice President

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2024 at 1:59PM
Voting at Anoka County Elections office. Friday, Sept. 20, was the first day of in-person early voting in Minnesota.

Early voting is already underway for Election Day, and the Minnesota Star Tribune is stepping up its coverage. Beginning Monday, we’re also making that election news and opinion coverage accessible to all readers, not just subscribers, through the election.

One of our most basic responsibilities as citizens is to vote, and one of our most essential jobs as a news organization is to inform our readers about the candidates, campaigns and issues and to track election results. With the state’s largest elections reporting team, we’re committed to delivering top-notch coverage for Minnesotans.

As you begin navigating your choices this election season, here are some good starting points:

— Suki Dardarian, Editor

Suki Dardarian, Editor and Senior Vice President

