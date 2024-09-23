Early voting is already underway for Election Day, and the Minnesota Star Tribune is stepping up its coverage. Beginning Monday, we’re also making that election news and opinion coverage accessible to all readers, not just subscribers, through the election.
We’re making our election coverage free until November
Election coverage is accessible to all Star Tribune readers from now through the election, including the Minnesota voter guide, the latest polling, ballot lookup guide and more.
By Suki Dardarian, Editor and Senior Vice President
One of our most basic responsibilities as citizens is to vote, and one of our most essential jobs as a news organization is to inform our readers about the candidates, campaigns and issues and to track election results. With the state’s largest elections reporting team, we’re committed to delivering top-notch coverage for Minnesotans.
As you begin navigating your choices this election season, here are some good starting points:
- The Minnesota Poll: Where Minnesotans stand on key races
- The Minnesota 2024 voter guide: Who’s running, where they stand on the issues
- Election FAQ: What you need to know to cast your ballot
- Ballot lookup tool: Use your address to see what’s on your ballot
— Suki Dardarian, Editor
