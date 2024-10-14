Watch out! Poison ivy turns pretty colors in the fall, too

Even the mention of poison ivy can cause some people to itch, but it can be a surprising pop of color among the wooded understory, ranging from orange to red with splashes of yellow. These leaves-of-three-let-it-be plants also have greenish-white berries in the fall that are eaten by wildlife. The oily resin on the plants, called urushiol, is what causes blistering rashes on skin, which can usually be treated at home.