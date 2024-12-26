Winter in Minnesota is too long to go without enjoying the outdoors.
Want a new winter adventure? Here’s how you can rent outdoor recreation equipment for under $35 in the Twin Cities area.
Area parks and organizations offer cross-country skis, snowshoes and even kick sleds at prices that won’t break the bank.
That’s why parks and other public entities statewide rent winter outdoor recreation equipment, giving people opportunities to try something new without an expensive purchase. Many parks in the metro area’s Three Rivers Park District rent out cross-country skis, snowshoes and even kick sleds, for instance.
“Having winter rec equipment available is one way we can make sure people continue to enjoy the outdoors,” said Tom Knisely, a Three Rivers spokesman.
Here are some urban and suburban places to rent gear for under $35 and explore while breathing in that crisp, wintry Minnesota air and hearing the satisfying crunch of snow under your feet.
On-site rentals:
Theodore Wirth Park
Location: 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls.
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country skis with boots and poles: $16 for three hours.
Skate style cross-country skis with boots and poles: $20 for three hours.
Snowshoes: $12 for three hours.
An All-Access Ski Trail Pass is needed to use trails at Wirth Park. Daily passes are $20 for an adult, $10 for children under 11 years old. If renting equipment, passes are $10.
Rentals are first-come, first-served.
Highlights: Try the equipment right at the park with 14 miles of groomed ski trails that include beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Trails are lighted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. A ski pass allows users to also go on the Chain of Lakes ski trails, the Columbia ski trail and the Hiawatha ski trail, all connected to Wirth Park. Ski lessons are available for an extra charge.
More information: https://www.loppet.org/tt/rentals/
Como Park Ski Center
Location: 1431 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul
Equipment available:
Classic and skate cross-country skis with boots and poles: $15 a day. Rentals are available only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
An all-access pass is needed to use the trails. Daily passes are $15 a day and are not required for children under 12 years old.
Rentals are first-come, first-served.
Highlights: Como Park has a 1.7k ski trail loop for cross-country beginners and 5k of trails for intermediate and advanced skiers.
Lebanon Hills Regional Park
Location: Visitor Center, 842 Cliff Road, Eagan
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country skis with boots and poles: $12 an hour for adults, $10 an hour for children 17 and younger.
Snowshoes: $10 an hour for adults, $7 for children.
Kick sleds: $7 an hour.
A $6 daily ski pass is needed to use the groomed ski trails. Rentals can be reserved online.
Highlights: The park has 15 miles of nature trails for snowshoeing and 16 miles of groomed classic cross-country ski trails.
More information: https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Pages/winter-equipment-rental.aspx.
Fort Snelling State Park
Location: 101 Snelling Lake Road, St Paul
Equipment available:
Snowshoes: $6 a day.
Check availability by calling the park office at 612-279-3550.
Highlights: Snowshoeing for beginners events will be held on Dec. 22, Jan. 4 and Feb. 2. Participants are taught the history of snowshoes and then go on a guided one-mile outing. There are groomed snowshoe trails at Fort Snelling State Park. If driving to the park, you’ll need a state park vehicle permit.
Afton State Park
Location: 6959 Peller Av. S., Hastings
Equipment available:
Snowshoes: $6 a day.
Check availability by calling the park office at 612-279-3550.
Highlights: Afton State Park has various trails for snowshoeing including the North River Trail, a mostly flat path stretching 1.2 miles one-way, with views of the St. Croix River Valley. Also check out Trout Brook Loop, a 5.7-mile loop that goes through a secluded ravine and up a bluff, and Deer Valley Loop, a 3.5-mile loop that goes up hills and down ravines. If driving to the park, you’ll need a state park vehicle permit.
Elm Creek Park Reserve
Location: 12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country skis with boots and poles: $14 for two hours for adults, $10 for two hours for children 11 and younger.
Skate style cross-country skis with boots and poles: $19 for two hours for adults, $15 for two hours for children 11 and younger.
Adaptive cross-country ski equipment is free. Winter rental reservations can be made online.
Highlights: Elm Creek Park Reserve has 2.5k of cross-country ski trails and is the best park in the Three Rivers Park District for beginner cross-country skiers, said Knisely, the spokesperson.
Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Location: 10145 Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country skis with boots and poles: $14 for two hours for adults, $10 for two hours for children 11 and younger.
Skate style cross-country skis with boots and poles: $19 for two hours for adults, $15 for two hours for children 11 and younger.
Adaptive cross-country ski equipment is free. Winter rental reservations can be made online.
Highlights: Hyland Lake Park Reserve has 5k of cross-country ski trails and is the best park in the Three Rivers Park District for overall cross-country skiing, Knisely said.
Rentals to take anywhere:
If you want to try out a ski trail that’s off the beaten path or plan your own adventure at parks that don’t have rental equipment available, there are Twin Cities organizations that rent gear for under $35, including for multi-day trips.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Location: 244 SE. Walnut St., Mpls.
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country ski package including poles and boots: $12 for one day, $24 for a weekend.
Skate style cross-county ski packages with poles and boots: $16 for one day, $32 for a weekend.
Snowshoes: $8 a day, $16 for a weekend and $4 for each additional day.
Reservation requests can be made online.
Roseville Parks and Recreation
Location: Pick up at Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Drive
Equipment available:
Classic cross-country skis with poles and boots: $25 for two days for nonresidents, $20 for two days for Roseville residents.
Snowshoes: $10 for adults for two days, $8 for children.
Reservations can be made at 651-792-7006.
More information: https://www.cityofroseville.com/3518/Winter-Equipment-Rentals
