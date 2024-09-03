Gov. Tim Walz heads out early Wednesday to the pivotal state of Pennsylvania for his first solo campaign swing on behalf of the Democratic presidential ticket led by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Walz flies to Pennsylvania Wednesday on his first solo excursion for Harris ticket
The Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate is expected to be in the Keystone State for 36 hours.
Walz will leave Minnesota aboard his own campaign plane accompanied by First Lady Gwen Walz. They are expected to make stops in cities, with the locations announced later, and spend the night trying to create enthusiasm and momentum among voters who will determine which candidate receives the state’s 19 electoral college votes.
Harris and Walz made their first joint appearance together a month ago in Philadelphia, further evidence of the state’s significance to the ticket.
Both Democrats and Republicans consider Pennsylvania critical to capturing the 270 electoral votes needed to win in November. Pennsylvania is among 18 blue wall states that Democrats won in every presidential election from 1992 through 2012.
Republican former President George W. Bush managed to win nationally without Pennsylvania, but in 2016, Trump flipped Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania red. In 2020, Biden turned all three states back to blue and won — a feat the Harris-Walz campaign would like to replicate.
Walz traveled to Milwaukee for a solo rally on Labor Day, but hasn’t made a multi-stop, multi-day swing by himself yet and it remains to be seen how he will be acknowledged and received outside of Minnesota. Harris chose Minnesota’s second-term governor as her running mate on Aug. 6. The two spent much of the last month preparing for and attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Harris spent Labor Day in Detroit and Pittsburgh. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Allentown, Pa., on Saturday.
The vice president made her first joint campaign appearance with President Joe Biden on Monday in Pittsburgh. She marked the day by revealing her position that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned. That declaration was in line with the White House’s opposition to a planned sale of the company to Japan’s Nippon Steel.
Harris called U.S. Steel “an historic American company and it is vital for our country to maintain strong American steel companies.”
This story contains material from the Associated Press.
The Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate is expected to be in the Keystone State for 36 hours.