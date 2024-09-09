Sadly, I have good reason to pay him to look after me. I can’t count the number of times when anonymous people I’ve never met or interacted with online, or talked to on the phone, have sent me horrifying messages. One told me they wanted to “bitch slap me back to Africa.” Another sent text messages about punching me to put me in my place. I still have a voice mail from someone who declared they’d like to kick me “where the sun don’t shine.”