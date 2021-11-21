With eight games left in the season, the Vikings are continuing their quest for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs in the first of their two meetings with Green Bay. Can they build on the momentum from last week's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers?

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 227. Vikings Radio Network

In-game score updates and stats

Line: Packers by 1, Over/under: 47 1/2

NFL scoreboard

Ben Goessling's key match-ups and game prediction

Mark Craig's picks against the spread

Andrew Krammer's Packers scouting report

Point spreads, money lines, over-under

Standings: Conference | Division

NFL injury reports

Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics

Packers: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics

Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan

Access Vikings podcast library

Play UPickEm 2021

Vikings coverage highlights

Can Vikings solve Matt LaFleur's Packers again?

One more worry for Vikings fans: Sunday's refs

Vikings midseason report

Are Packers that much better than the Vikings?

Souhan: Rodgers' ride into Minnesota could be his last

The Wisconsin view of the game

Scoggins: Common sense. Throw Jefferson the ball

Vikings think they have a plan for handling Green Bay's defense

Star Tribune Vikings page