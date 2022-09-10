Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kickoff: Noon. TV: CBS. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 230, 385
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Jim Souhan | Andrew Krammer | Chip Scoggins
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Jets
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
