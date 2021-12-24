Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 9 and KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE RAMS

• Coming off five days rest, the Rams (10-4) travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday after beating the Seahawks, 20-10, as part of the NFL's COVID-induced Tuesday night doubleheader. Los Angeles still had six players isolated as of Thursday, including tight end Tyler Higbee.

• The NFL's leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, does so in just about every category with a league-leading 122 catches on 164 targets for 1,625 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games. He's joined by recently acquired Odell Beckham Jr., who has replaced injured Robert Woods in the lineup.

• The Rams' 14th-ranked defense has tightened down since losing to Green Bay, allowing just 13.3 points per game in a three-game win streak against Jacksonville, Arizona and Seattle. They're led by the NFL's best interior defender, Aaron Donald, whose 74 quarterback pressures are 18 more than the next defensive tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

• Only seven NFL defensive backs have more pass deflections than Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has batted away 13 passes and intercepted three. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will likely see a lot of Ramsey on Sunday.

PLAYER SPEAK | QB Matthew Stafford

• Quarterback Matthew Stafford is throwing touchdowns on a career-high 7% of his passes in his first Rams season. The former Lions starter was traded to Los Angeles in the offseason and has since flourished with 35 touchdown passes (second in NFL) and 4,142 yards (third).

• Stafford, 33, seemed to always play injured while taking hits in Detroit, and an ESPN report last month claimed he's been playing with chronic back pain, and elbow and ankle injuries. He's only been sacked 24 times in 14 games, but 17 sacks have come in the past six weeks.

• Stafford on winning amid a COVID outbreak: "I got a lot of trust in the guys that were still available at that point. There were times in the week, for sure, where it felt like half our team was getting added to the list. Got to give our training staff a bunch of credit, and guys on our team who we asked to step up."

• Stafford on Kupp's league-leading season: "He's having a fantastic season. He's such a huge part of what we do as a team, not only on offense but he's back there catching a bunch of punts on special teams. I'm just happy I get a chance to play with a guy like that."

COACH SPEAK | Sean McVay

• Sean McVay is in his fifth season as Rams head coach with a 53-25 record (.679) in the regular season and 3-3 in the playoffs, with one Super Bowl appearance. The Rams offense has finished no worse than 11th in yardage since McVay took over. They're currently sixth with nearly 381 yards per game.

• McVay is 1-1 against Mike Zimmer's Vikings defenses, winning the most recent matchup in 2018 when then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 465 yards and his only five-touchdown game in the NFL. The Vikings lost 38-31 on that Thursday night in Los Angeles.

• McVay on preparing on a short week after a Tuesday night game: "This is very similar to a Thursday game, considering Saturday is Christmas and wanting to be considerate of giving guys some time with their families that morning before we travel as well."

• McVay on having as many as 29 players quarantined on COVID list: "If anything, a lot more guys have gotten an opportunity to contribute than any other situation or scenario other than injuries. Our guys have handled it really well, and it's one of those deals that's out of our control."