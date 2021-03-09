After three seasons, the Vikings released veteran kicker Dan Bailey on Tuesday.

The team and Bailey's representatives attempted a renegotiated contract, but were unable to agree on terms, according to agent Jordan Woy. Bailey missed 10 of his last 26 kicks for the Vikings amid a career-worst slump and back injury last season. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowl kicker was headed for a competition if he stayed in Minnesota.

Cutting Bailey, who a year ago signed a three-year, $10 million extension, provides some needed salary cap relief. The Vikings will save $1.7 million of Bailey's scheduled $3.8 million cap hit, with the rest staying on the cap as dead money.

General manager Rick Spielman said last week that cuts, restructures and extensions are being considered to get the Vikings under what's expected to be a shrunken 2021 salary cap. More cuts could be coming after the Vikings already shed the salaries of Bailey and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Bailey's contract was expected to be addressed after the Vikings signed kicker Greg Joseph last month, guaranteeing the ex-Buccaneers' practice squad kicker $35,000 for a chance at the starting job in 2021. Now Joseph will likely compete with another addition, whether through free agency or the draft.

The list of kickers during coach Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure will grow. Bailey, who was signed in September 2018 to replace rookie Daniel Carlson, was the fourth kicker to appear in a regular season game for Zimmer.

Bailey had been solid through two seasons in Minnesota, earning the three-year contract extension after weathering changes at long snapper and holder — and a direct competitor when general manager Rick Spielman traded for Kaare Vedvik in August 2019.

Bailey leaves the Vikings having made 86% of his extra points and about 80% on field goals, the latter weighed down by a 5-for-10 finish in December too fraught with inconsistencies to warrant another strong commitment from the Vikings.