Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Vikings' roster cuts on Tuesday, which included six of the 11 players chosen — three of them third-round picks — during Rick Spielman's final draft as GM in 2021. Tuesday was the clearest signal of a regime change, and it was a reminder that rebuilding depth could be a multi-year process. Plus Rand looks at the Twins' five-game winning streak and where they stand.

10:00: Local baseball historian Dan Levitt joins Rand to talk about his new book, "Intentional Balk: Baseball's Thin Line Between Innovation and Cheating."

29:00: Is Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson on the verge of landing a top-30 recruit?

