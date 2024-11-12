Sports

Podcast: Vikings are confident in Sam Darnold. But what if J.J. McCarthy was healthy?

Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a film review and three hot takeaways, including this from Rand: Would the Vikings be pivoting right now to J.J. McCarthy if the rookie QB was healthy? It’s a fascinating question in the wake of two consecutive three-turnover games for Sam Darnold.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 4:33PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9) and Sam Darnold (14) during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center in August. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Vikings fans haven’t had to take solace in the misfortune of others this year because the purple are a surprising 7-2. But if they did have to dip into that space, they would find fertile territory between the Bears, Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers, host Michael Rand notes.

24:00: More award-winning Vikings poetry.

35:00: Two key departures from the Lynx.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

