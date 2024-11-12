Introduction: Vikings fans haven’t had to take solace in the misfortune of others this year because the purple are a surprising 7-2. But if they did have to dip into that space, they would find fertile territory between the Bears, Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers, host Michael Rand notes.
Podcast: Vikings are confident in Sam Darnold. But what if J.J. McCarthy was healthy?
Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a film review and three hot takeaways, including this from Rand: Would the Vikings be pivoting right now to J.J. McCarthy if the rookie QB was healthy? It’s a fascinating question in the wake of two consecutive three-turnover games for Sam Darnold.
24:00: More award-winning Vikings poetry.
35:00: Two key departures from the Lynx.
