Entering one of the biggest games in this storied Vikings-Packers rivalry in recent memory, the Vikings are looking like the healthier team only days before kickoff.
Three Vikings defenders approaching return while Packers practice without three starters on Thursday
Harrison Smith, Ivan Pace Jr. and Jalen Redmond were full participants in Thursday’s practice, which is good news for Brian Flores.
The Vikings defense appears set to return three players — safety Harrison Smith (foot), linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring), and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (concussion) — after all three practiced fully Thursday, when the team returned from a Christmas Day break. Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) was the only player on the active roster held out.
Pace, who has missed the past four games, appears in line to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday’s kickoff.
“The thought of having him back is exciting,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said this week. “Obviously he brings a toughness, a blitz ability, a playmaking ability. … It kind of opens things up for a lot of other guys. I imagine when an offensive lineman knows he’s in the game, and he could potentially rip downhill and fill a gap, they’ve got decisions to make.”
The Packers practiced Thursday without linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), receiver Christian Watson (knee), or left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). And Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn’t think top cornerback Jaire Alexander will return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury; Alexander was limited in practice.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson threw some shade on the Packers secondary, whether intentional or not.
“I love any competition regardless of if it’s Green Bay or I’m playing the No. 1 corner in the league,” Jefferson said Thursday. “I’m always going to prepare to go out there and play my best regardless of who’s out there. I always say I love these type of games, the games that you really need, the games that are exciting for everyone to watch. … Everybody’s prepared and looking for me to make a play, and that’s exactly what I’m expected to do.”
Jackson’s patience rewarded
Flores referenced how well third-year safety Theo Jackson played during training camp, which earned him … a role on the bench behind a trio of busy safeties in Smith, Josh Metellus, and Camryn Bynum. But Jackson played a season-high 21 defensive snaps for Smith on Sunday at Seattle, where he nabbed the game-sealing interception in the final minute.
Metellus, Jackson, and Jay Ward are currently the only safeties under contract in 2025, when Smith and Bynum’s deals expire in March.
“A lot of guys would be upset about having a great camp, wanting an opportunity to get in there and play,” Flores said. “I’m sure he was frustrated, been frustrated about that. But he’s very much an unselfish and team guy, and the guys in that room love him, and the guys throughout the team love him, for that.”
‘Positive future’ for rookie
Rookie defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez made his NFL defensive debut Sunday, replacing Redmond with six snaps late in the game. He managed to stand out in the limited run, tackling Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III near the goal line for no gain.
“He’s a guy we’re pouring into obviously for the long term,” coach Kevin O’Connell said of Rodriguez, a seventh-round pick out of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. “We think he’s got a lot of upside from a versatility standpoint: rushing the passer, continuing to grow and defending the run. … He’s been impactful whenever he’s gotten opportunities and very, very much a positive future for us. I know that for sure.”
The Vikings still added defensive line depth Thursday by signing sixth-year defensive tackle Jonathan Harris, who was let go by Carolina on Monday. The team released cornerback Kelvin Joseph to make room.
“They’re nice and everything,” Sam Darnold said about Packers fans, “but when you start to talk about football, they’re not shy about speaking their mind about who they think the better team is.”