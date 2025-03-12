Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who are going for it in free agency. Themes that have emerged: J.J. McCarthy is going to be the guy at QB this year; interior line play on both sides of the ball has been bolstered; and the Vikings clearly see themselves as contenders in 2025.
Podcast: As QB room shrinks, J.J. McCarthy’s opportunity with Vikings grows
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who are going for it in free agency. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down red-hot Minnesota. And Wayzata did it again, this time winning at Hopkins to take another boys basketball section final.
12:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down red-hot Minnesota, which has won five straight games heading into Wednesday’s showdown against Denver.
28:00: Wayzata did it again, this time winning at Hopkins to take another boys basketball section final.
