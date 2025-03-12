Sports

Podcast: As QB room shrinks, J.J. McCarthy’s opportunity with Vikings grows

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who are going for it in free agency. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down red-hot Minnesota. And Wayzata did it again, this time winning at Hopkins to take another boys basketball section final.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 2:05PM
It's J.J. McCarthy's team now. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who are going for it in free agency. Themes that have emerged: J.J. McCarthy is going to be the guy at QB this year; interior line play on both sides of the ball has been bolstered; and the Vikings clearly see themselves as contenders in 2025.

12:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down red-hot Minnesota, which has won five straight games heading into Wednesday’s showdown against Denver.

28:00: Wayzata did it again, this time winning at Hopkins to take another boys basketball section final.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

