Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who have been very busy in free agency in the first 24 hours of negotiations. Letting Sam Darnold go (to Seattle) opened up a bunch of cap space, which the Vikings are using to beef up the interior of their offensive and defensive lines. It’s a new era of Vikings football.
Podcast: Marcus Fuller on the Gophers, Ben Johnson + Vikings free agency breakdown
10:00: Star Tribune Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down the state of the men’s team heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The 12th-seeded Gophers will play 13th-seeded Northwestern on Wednesday. Whenever the season ends, which could be very soon, a decision on Ben Johnson’s future is sure to follow.
30:00: Listeners weigh in on the future of the Gophers men’s basketball team..
Day 2 of the free-agent negotiating period began with the Vikings adding two-time Pro Bowl tackle Jonathan Allen to their defensive line and guard Will Fries to their offensive line.