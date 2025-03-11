Sports

Podcast: Marcus Fuller on the Gophers, Ben Johnson + Vikings free agency breakdown

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings, who have been very busy in free agency in the first 24 hours of negotiations. Star Tribune Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down the state of the men’s team heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 2:11PM
Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson has led an improved team down the stretch this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down the state of the men's team heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The 12th-seeded Gophers will play 13th-seeded Northwestern on Wednesday. Whenever the season ends, which could be very soon, a decision on Ben Johnson's future is sure to follow.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down the state of the men’s team heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The 12th-seeded Gophers will play 13th-seeded Northwestern on Wednesday. Whenever the season ends, which could be very soon, a decision on Ben Johnson’s future is sure to follow.

30:00: Listeners weigh in on the future of the Gophers men’s basketball team..

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

