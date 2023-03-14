If you have two minutes to spare, dear listeners, please use them to fill out this Daily Delivery survey.

Introduction: The Vikings are making some necessary and hard choices this offseason to get younger and shed salary with an eye toward the future. But in losing key players like Adam Thielen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Eric Kendricks and Patrick Peterson (so far), it sure looks like we are very much into the "rebuild" part of the "competitive rebuild" philosophy brought in a year ago. Also, does the signing of a blocking tight end Monday signal a shift in the running game?

9:00: Host Michael Rand is joined by Chip Scoggins and Carlos Gonzalez of the Star Tribune for a behind-the-scenes look at how they told the story of Maple Grove's journey to the boys' hockey state tournament.

29:00: A much-needed win for the Wolves and two departures for the Gophers men's basketball team.

