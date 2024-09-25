Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. The Vikings are 3-0 after a 34-7 win over the Texans and have one of the top defenses in the NFL. How long can Brian Flores’ defense stay a step ahead of the league’s offenses?
Ben Goessling’s big question: Can the Vikings defense sustain this success?
In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 4:00PM
Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Star Tribune YouTube channel.
Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard had a career-high three sacks against the Houston Texans, his former team, during Sunday’s 34-7 rout at U.S. Bank Stadium.