Ben Goessling’s big question: Can the Vikings defense sustain this success?

In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 4:00PM
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit has allowed just 30 points in three games this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. The Vikings are 3-0 after a 34-7 win over the Texans and have one of the top defenses in the NFL. How long can Brian Flores’ defense stay a step ahead of the league’s offenses?

