Veteran point guard Mike Conley will sit out Timberwolves game in Portland tonight

Conley will rest on the second of a back-to-back after the Trail Blazers thumped the Wolves on Tuesday night.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2024 at 10:16PM
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley will sit out tonight's game in Portland. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Those asking for the Timberwolves to shake up the lineups and rotations might want to tune into tonight’s game against Portland.

Veteran point guard Mike Conley will sit because of rest on the back end of a back to back, the team said.

This likely means either Donte DiVincenzo or Nickeil Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup.

It could also mean significant playing time off the bench for rookie Rob Dillingham, who has played mostly in mop-up duty so far this season. He is averaging 2.8 points in four games.

The team’s coaches said they’d like to limit the 37-year-old Conley’s minutes and workload this season, and that included potentially having him rest in back to back situations. Conley has been off to a slow start this season, and is shooting just 31.3%.

The Wolves will again play Portland for the third time in four games before traveling to Sacramento for a matchup Friday.

The Blazers won 122-108 on Tuesday in an in-season tournament game. This was the same Blazers the Wolves defeated by 25 on Friday and who lost to Memphis by 45 on Sunday.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

