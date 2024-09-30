Thousands of Verizon customers have not been able to use their mobile phones to make calls Monday after the carrier confirmed an outage affecting its wireless network.
Verizon outage impacting thousands of customers in Minnesota and nationally
“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” a statement from the company emailed to the Star Tribune said. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”
The company did not specifically say what the problem was, but it was impacting customers coast to coast. Locally, more than 2,600 customers in the Twin Cities reported outages, according to Downdetector.com, which monitors outages for telecommunications providers and other businesses. Verizon
The website reported more than 104,000 customers unable to access Verizon’s network at the peak of the outage, which began about 8:30 a.m. Twin Cities time. By noon, the numbers had begun to drop, according to Downdetector.com.
Most unable to make calls were still able to make emergency calls as phones were still operated in SOS mode. Customers posting on Downdetector.com reported outages in Lakeville, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Vadnais Heights, Anoka, Eden Prairie and Elk River.
Verizon has 114.2 million subscribers in the United States.
In addition to Monday’s outage, the carrier also is dealing with impacts caused by Hurricane Helene.
“While we have been successful in restoring service in Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina, we continue to experience service impacts in parts of the Southeast due to prolonged power outages, massive flooding, access restrictions, and extensive fiber damage,” Verizon said in a statement posted online Sunday evening.
