Vang: How much screen time is OK for our children?

In my defense, it is so hard to figure out the right amount of screen time for my family these days. I use my phone to quickly answer work emails throughout the day while I wait in line for coffee at Starbucks or while working out. I use my phone to text my sibling group about my summer vacation so I don’t have to text — or worst, call — all seven of them to explain my plans. As for my children, they also use screens at school to do assignments, take quizzes and do research. Technology, and therefore screens, are integrated into their school experience. After all, students have moved beyond slate boards and chalk as their technology. How can you put a limit on technology that makes life easier and better?