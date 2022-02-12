ZHANGJIAKOU - The USA women's 4x5K relay team - anchored by Afton's Jesse Diggins - finished a more than respectable sixth on Saturday at the Zhangjiakou National Cross Country Skiing Center.

The quartet completed the course in 55 minutes, 9.2 seconds.

Team USA, which started in row 2 on Saturday, finished fifth in the event four years ago. Diggins was the only returnee from the team, as she was joined this time by Hailey Swirbul, Rosie Brennan and Novie McCabe. The team got as high as fifth during the race but could not link up with the lead pack.

"Personally, I'm really, really proud of this team," Diggins said. "Every single one of these girls went out at skied so hard and had gutsy races and we gave it everything we had. Some days, it ends up with the results you like and some days it doesn't.

"Either way, all you can do is go out there as hard and as smart as you can, and this team did that."

Team USA trailed by 57.6 seconds when Diggins took her turn. She put herself in lurking mode, ready to pounce if any shenanigans broke out among the group in front of her. When that didn't happen, she skied smartly the rest of the way - she has two races to go - and USA finished 1:28.2 behind the gold medal team of the Russian Olympic Committee.

"I thought, you know, if I get lucky and they're messing around with tactics, there's a chance I can glom on the back," she said. "Unfortunately, they did not as much as I had hoped."

The ROC and Germany duked it out for most of the race, with a second group of Finland, Norway and Sweden fighting for bronze. But Sweden got a tremendous final leg from Jonna Sundling to claim bronze just 2.5 seconds behind the Germans.

The Team USA members remained on the course to cheer for Germany, a team they trained with in the past.

Diggins' excellent adventure is more than halfway to the end. She finished sixth in the 15K Skiathlon last Saturday, picked up the bronze in the freestyle sprint on Tuesday and finished eighth in 10K classic on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she will be part of the classic team sprint, the event she helped Team USA strike gold in four years ago in PyeongChang. On Sunday, the adventure ends with the 30K freestyle.

When asked if she's got two more races in her, she didn't hesitate with a response.

"I'm stoked." she said. "Bring it!"