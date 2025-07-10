News & Politics

U.S. House Democrats condemn GOP congressman’s ‘Islamophobic’ attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar

House Democratic leaders called Florida Rep. Randy Fine’s comments “unhinged, racist and Islamophobic.”

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 5:17PM
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks about the Trump administration's immigration policies and the Neighbors Not Enemies Act with the Minneapolis City Council in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Top Democrats in the U.S. House came to the defense of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar this week after a Republican congressman suggested she was a terrorist in response to her criticism of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Omar, a Democrat and longtime critic of Israel, posted on X Tuesday about Netanyahu’s visit to the nation’s capital, saying “war criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress. He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed.”

Florida GOP U.S. Rep. Randy Fine replied to Omar’s post with an attack: “I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists. The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have frequently attacked Omar over the years and questioned her allegiance to America. Democrats have expressed worry that the attacks against Omar have ramped up since Trump returned to the White House and Republicans won control of Congress.

In a joint statement Wednesday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar called on Fine to immediately apologize.

“The unhinged, racist and Islamophobic comments made by Randy Fine about Rep. Ilhan Omar are bigoted and disgusting,” the leaders said. “We are just weeks removed from heinous acts of political violence targeting elected officials in Minnesota for assassination. This is an incredibly difficult time for our nation and Members of Congress should be solving problems for the American people, not inciting violence.”

Alleged assassin Vance Boelter, who is charged with killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and seriously wounding Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, carried a list of targets that included Omar and many other Democratic lawmakers.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith scolded Fine in a social media post Wednesday, calling his comments “shameful” and “dangerous.”

“Minnesotans just buried our friends after a vile act of political extremism. Senator Hoffman just got out of the ICU. Yet you still think it’s cool to spew hateful lies targeting @Ilhan?” Smith wrote.

Omar, who represents Minneapolis and nearby suburbs, thanked the House Democratic leaders for condemning Fine’s comments and said, “Anti-Muslim bigotry should have no place in Congress.”

Fine doubled down on his comments in a response to the Democratic leaders.

“The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo,” he wrote on X.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

