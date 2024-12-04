Downed trees and closed offices: How tight budgets could affect northeast Minnesota forests, Boundary Waters

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement in August that supplemental funding from both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is ending, contributing to the budget problems. The agency is expected to get about $500 million less than its request of nearly $9 billion in 2025. The Forest Service operated on a $9.3 billion budget last fiscal year and a little more than $10 billion in 2023.