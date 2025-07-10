U.S. copper prices surge on Trump’s threat of 50% tariff

The United States produces a lot of copper, but still imports roughly 40% of what it consumes, primarily from Chile. Demand for copper tends to persist in the face of swings, so “producers may pass most of the tariff burden onto U.S. consumers,” analysts at the bank BTG Pactual wrote in a note. “This suggests that the proposed measure is more likely to translate into higher consumer and producer prices in the U.S., with a consequent negative impact on economic output.”