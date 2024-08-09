A 54-year-old unlicensed driver received a term of two years and one month for hitting a motorcyclist at a busy Minneapolis intersection and abandoning his damaged car while his victim suffered what ultimately were fatal injuries.
Twin Cities
Unlicensed driver sentenced to 25 months for hit-and-run death of motorcyclist in Minneapolis
At the time of the crash, driver was operating the vehicle with a revoked license.
Carlos D. Collins, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash in connection with the death on Sept. 30, 2022, of 26-year-old Nicolas Cabrera, of Minneapolis.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Collins is expected to serve the first 1¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Cabrera was struck on Sept. 30 at 22nd Street W. and S. Lyndale Avenue S. and suffered severe head injuries. He died Nov. 12, 2022, at HCMC.
At the time of the crash, Collins was driving with a revoked license, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police found a damaged car and motorcycle about 12:30 a.m. at the scene where the injured Cabrera was discovered and taken to the hospital by emergency medical responders.
Nearby surveillance video showed the car leave a parking lot and collide with the motorcycle. Collins got out from the driver’s side of the car, while a passenger exited as well. Both got in another car and drove off. About seven hours later, Collins’ sister reported the car stolen.
Collins admitted to police that he collided with the motorcyclist and left the scene.
More from Twin Cities
Local gymnasts, dignitaries, fans and travelers greeted Lee, who is from St. Paul, on her return from the Olympics on Sunday.