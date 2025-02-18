UnitedHealthcare fined $3.4M by insurance regulators in North Carolina

Where in-network providers aren’t available, patients should not face financial penalties from insurer for receiving out-of-network care, regulators say. Similar protections apply when patients receive out-of-network emergency services “because either a prudent layperson acting reasonably would have believed the a delay [to find an in-network ER] would have worsened the emergency, or the choice of a provider was beyond the control of the covered person,” according to the regulatory report.