Quarterly profit beat expectations once again at UnitedHealth Group as the Minnetonka-based health care giant raised its financial guidance for the third time this year.

UnitedHealth, which operates the nation's largest health insurer, said Thursday in an earnings release that the company is not changing its forecast for COVID-19 costs, saying the expected earnings hit from pandemic expenses remains "consistent with previous expectations."

Third quarter earnings were up 29% at $4.1 billion on revenue of $72.34 billion, which was up 11% compared with last year.

Profit of $4.52 per share beat by 11 cents the expectation of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

U.S. enrollment in health plans operated by the company's UnitedHealthcare division grew to nearly 45 million people at the end of September.

After adjusting for one-time factors, UnitedHealth Group now expects full-year earnings of $18.65 to $18.90 per share, up from the range announced in July of $18.30 to $18.80.

Earlier this year, company executives announced expected pandemic costs of $1.80 per share due to pandemic effects including deferred health care, COVID-19 testing and treatment and the broader economic impact. They've also forecast that most costs would hit during the second half of the year.

UnitedHealth Group employs about 340,000 people including about 18,000 in Minnesota.

