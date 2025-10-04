Ultramarathoner Courtney Dauwalter redefined her sport. Now she’s taking on the Twin Cities Marathon

Back in her Hopkins High School days, Courtney Dauwalter was once spotted goofing off with her ski teammates. She was behind the school, in the snow, using fruit punch to make snow cones.
On the course, she was someone else entirely. Dauwalter skied her way to four individual Minnesota state championships and shared team state titles, including as a girls cross-country runner.
“Once she realized she could win these things, she didn’t want to lose — ever,” said Randy Gibbs, her Nordic coach at the time.
Fast forward almost 25 years, and Dauwalter’s drive has manifested in an outsized way: She is one of the best ultramarathon trail runners ever. She dominates a grueling sport where participants run for 15 hours to cover 100 miles or more over mountains and other wilderness landscapes.
She has done it all with flair, right down to her baggy shorts that inspired a clothing line called “Shortneys.”
Dauwalter, who now lives in Leadville, Colo., sees any event as an opportunity to test herself in new ways. On Sunday, that opportunity is the Twin Cities Marathon. Her entry into the field has brought excitement to the marathon unlike any other athlete has in recent years.
“I have no idea how the marathon is going to go,” she said last week of her homecoming, “but that [uncertainty] is a driver I want to see and play around with.”
‘Reset what we thought was possible’
Dauwalter’s success in ultramarathons of 100 miles or longer is unprecedented.