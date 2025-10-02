Carbs, electrolytes and Taylor Swift: How to stay cool for the Twin Cities Marathon

Runners and spectators are preparing for this weekend’s Twin Cities Marathon when nearly 30,000 will participate in various races and more than 300,000 are expected to watch them race.
More than a third of the runners will take part in Sunday’s flagship marathon, a record number since the COVID-19 pandemic. But the weekend could also set records for unseasonable heat; the National Weather Service forecasts highs of 90 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday during the marathon itself.
The race is still on track, organizers said, even though the heat forced them to cancel the marathon two years ago when temperatures reached “black flag” conditions at 92.
This year, they said, they’re more prepared to help participants withstand the heat.
But what can runners and spectators do to prepare for a hot day on the course?
How to warm up for a marathon
If you ask Andrea Haus, community and marketing manager for Mill City Running, runners should hydrate weeks before a marathon with water and electrolyte drinks. Haus said that eating more carbohydrates days before a race adds energy and ample sleep beforehand makes a difference.
“Avoid the unnecessary stress of worrying or wishing that the weather would change. Because it might not, and there’s no need to spend your mental energy worrying about it,” Haus said.
She suggested that runners redirect that energy toward puzzles, meetings with friends and activities that would recharge them.