Carbs, electrolytes and Taylor Swift: How to stay cool for the Twin Cities Marathon

Experts say runners and spectators should prepare meals and playlists sooner than later to get ready for an unseasonably hot weekend.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 11:06PM
Runners pushed themselves down John Ireland Boulevard toward the finish line of the 2024 Twin Cities Marathon. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Runners and spectators are preparing for this weekend’s Twin Cities Marathon when nearly 30,000 will participate in various races and more than 300,000 are expected to watch them race.

More than a third of the runners will take part in Sunday’s flagship marathon, a record number since the COVID-19 pandemic. But the weekend could also set records for unseasonable heat; the National Weather Service forecasts highs of 90 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday during the marathon itself.

The race is still on track, organizers said, even though the heat forced them to cancel the marathon two years ago when temperatures reached “black flag” conditions at 92.

This year, they said, they’re more prepared to help participants withstand the heat.

But what can runners and spectators do to prepare for a hot day on the course?

How to warm up for a marathon

If you ask Andrea Haus, community and marketing manager for Mill City Running, runners should hydrate weeks before a marathon with water and electrolyte drinks. Haus said that eating more carbohydrates days before a race adds energy and ample sleep beforehand makes a difference.

“Avoid the unnecessary stress of worrying or wishing that the weather would change. Because it might not, and there’s no need to spend your mental energy worrying about it,” Haus said.

She suggested that runners redirect that energy toward puzzles, meetings with friends and activities that would recharge them.

“Consistency is always better,” Haus said. “It’s really hard to cram for the test if the test is a marathon.”

Staying cool on race day

On race day, organizers said, runners and spectators should hydrate and review course maps to learn where fluid stations are located.

They also are advised to monitor themselves for signs of heat-related sickness, such as nausea and dizziness, or feeling lightheaded, clammy or confused.

Kristy Baumann, a Minnesota-based dietitian whose business focuses on marathon runners, said runners should wear bright, breathable and short-sleeved outfits, and something to shade their eyes and protect their heads from the sun.

She said many marathoners forget that they can be outdoors for five to six hours, burning carbs and energy that the body needs.

“We have to prepare our body. We don’t want to start out on empty from a hydration standpoint, from even a carb standpoint,” Baumann said, advising runners to eat carbo-heavy meals.

“In the warmer weather, your body burns more carbs; that’s why that’s so important. Plus, it will retain that extra water and keep you more hydrated going into race day.”

Dietitian Rasa Troup knows that well. For nearly two decades, Troup has worked with athletes at the University of Minnesota, as well as the Twins and Vikings.

She said runners should work with a sports dietitian to learn how many carbohydrates and electrolytes they need for each minute of a race. Slower-paced runners should prepare for being in the heat longer, Troup said.

Skipping a warmup or consuming cold drinks during the race can help to keep the body cool.

And for help keeping up a pace, Troup suggested listening to music, such as Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Whether it’s music, no music, talking to people on the course, everyone has different ways of approaching the race,” Troup said. “People can use any skills they feel to go through this race. [If] Swift helps them to go through this, go for it. Whether they want to be running with a buddy and talking, go for it.”

When to rest

After the race, it’s important for runners to refuel, said Dr. David Supik, a sports medicine physician with the University of Minnesota. While some will hurry to return to their workout routines, Supik said, they should take time to rest and recover.

“It’s certainly important to maintain that hydration after the race, making sure you’re repleting your carbohydrates and proteins and having a nice, big meal,” Supik said.

“The following week, I would not recommend any type of high-impact sports, allowing your muscles, your bones, to recover from that 26.2-mile endeavor.”

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

