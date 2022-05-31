Ten players with ties to Minnesota were named to the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Women's national team, which will compete at the IIHF championship from June 6-13 in Madison, Wis.

Minnesotans include forwards Danielle Burgen (Lindstrom), Claire Enright (Lakeville), Madison Kaiser (Andover), Ava Lindsay (Minnetonka) and Josie St. Martin (Stillwater); defenseman Emma Peschel (Edina); and goalie Sedona Blaire (Eden Prairie).

Shattuck-St. Mary's players Maggie Scannell (Wynantskill, N.Y.) and Sydney Morrow (Darien, Conn.), along with Gentry Academy's Jenessa Gazdik (Somerset, Wis.) round out the Minnesota connections.

The team began practicing Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

"We're excited about competing in the world championship," head coach Katie Lachapelle said in a statement. "We've used these extra months to continue preparing and building our excitement as a team and staff. Our roster is filled with talented players from across the country and we're ready to take the ice in front of our home crowd in the U.S."