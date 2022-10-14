Tap the bookmark to save this article.

U.S. Bancorp's profit dropped 10.7% to $1.8 billion in the third quarter as it set aside more reserves for credit losses and logged more charges related to its planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

The Minneapolis-based company said the higher reserves was due to strong loan growth and increasing economic uncertainty.

"Given the uncertain economic environment, we are preparing for a range of possible outcomes and will continue to manage the bank in a prudent, disciplined manner," chief executive Andy Cecere said in a statement.

Net revenue rose 7.4% in the quarter to $6.3 billion.

Net interest income rose 20.6% as the bank felt the impact of rising interest rates and increased loan activity.

Noninterest income dropped 8.3% as it saw lower mortgage banking revenue driven by a decline in refinancing activities.