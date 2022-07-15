U.S. Bancorp's net income dropped 23% in the second quarter as it set aside more money to cover potential losses amid greater economic uncertainty and risk of recession.

But in the meantime, the Minneapolis-based bank said things are going well. It posted a record net revenue of $6.01 billion, which was a 4% increase from the same quarter a year ago.

"Loan growth was robust, we saw good momentum in our payments businesses reflecting strong business activity and our expense growth was well managed," Andy Cecere, the company's CEO, said in a statement.

Its net income was $1.53 billion in the quarter, which was also impacted by integration-related charges related to its planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

Net interest income increased 10% driven by higher average loans, investment securities balances, and rising interest rates.

Non-interest income declined 2.7% over the year reflecting lower mortgage banking revenue as refinancing activity has dropped and lower gains on the sale of securities.