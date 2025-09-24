Minnesota doctors blast Trump’s Tylenol recommendation

Doctors in Minnesota blasted Donald Trump’s suggestion that pregnant women shouldn’t take Tylenol, denouncing the president’s claim that the over-the-counter drug leads to autism.
Trump on Monday said pregnant women should “fight like hell” not to take Tylenol, with the active ingredient acetaminophen, saying it “can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.” Doctors say no direct link between the long-used drug and autism has been proven.
Alongside recommending pregnant women not take Tylenol, Trump touted an unproven treatment for autism using a drug that has long been used to balance the effects of chemotherapy. The president’s comments come amid his administration’s broader shakeup of the American health care system.
The federal vaccine advisory committee previously declined to recommend COVID-19 vaccines, a decision Minnesota officials defied, allowing pharmacists to give the shots without prescriptions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged in a news release that a causal link has not been established between autism and acetaminophen. And some studies counter what the regulator described as “an association between acetaminophen and neurological conditions.”
Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement that the administration’s announcement “dangerously simplifies” the many causes of neurological challenges in children.
“Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians, but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients,” Fleischman said, “including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy.”
Many Minnesota doctors agree.