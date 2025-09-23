Trump gave medical advice about Tylenol. Here’s what medical experts say.

The study, led by researcher Diddier Prada of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and colleagues at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, involved a rigorous review of 46 previously published epidemiological studies. Of these, 27 reported links between use of the medication by pregnant women and an increased risk of autism or ADHD in their children, 9 showed no link and 4 indicated protective effects. The higher-quality studies were more likely to show a connection.