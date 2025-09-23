Trump gave medical advice about Tylenol. Here’s what medical experts say.

Punctuating his words with hand gestures, President Donald Trump on Monday warned pregnant women against using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, suggesting a connection between the widely used medication and autism.
“Don’t take Tylenol, don’t take it,” Trump said. “Fight like hell not to take it.”
He repeated the “don’t take Tylenol” refrain or slight variations of that at least 10 times during a wide-ranging White House briefing that also touched on vaccines and obesity medications, as well as the promise of a decades-old drug that could become the first treatment for the underlying causes of autism.
He acknowledged that his advice, which is largely unproven, represents his personal views.
Here’s what science and medical experts have to say about his words.
What’s Tylenol, and how is it used?
Tylenol is a brand name for the drug called acetaminophen, known outside the United States as paracetamol. One of the world’s most widely used over-the-counter medications, it is taken for temporary pain relief or to reduce fever.
Tylenol was first introduced by McNeil Laboratories in 1955 as an aspirin-free pain reliever for children, available with a prescription. Johnson & Johnson acquired McNeil in 1959, and soon after adult Tylenol was launched as an over-the-counter medication.
In 2023, Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health business into a company, Kenvue, which now owns Tylenol.