Two Twin Cities area residents killed in crash in western Wisconsin over Labor Day weekend

Two Twin Cities area residents were killed in a vehicle crash over the weekend in western Wisconsin, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol consumption is a suspected factor in the crash.
The wreck occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday about 5 miles east of Webster in the 28600 block of E. Bass Lake Road in Oakland Township, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver, Layne W. Leitner Jr., 25, of Bloomington, and front-seat passenger Kyle R. Orloske, 34, of White Bear Lake, died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders removed a third person from the vehicle. That passenger was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Initial reports indicate that the vehicle travelled approximately 120 feet off the road before striking a tree,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement, which noted that alcohol consumption is a suspected factor in the crash.
