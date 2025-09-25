Two Texas men arrested, charged in home invasion and robbery of Minnesota family

Two brothers were apprehended in Texas days after allegedly holding a Twin Cities family hostage for hours and stealing thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.
Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, and Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, both of Waller, Texas, were charged Wednesday in Washington County District Court with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated robbery.
The east metro hunt for the suspects last week led to the cancellation of Mahtomedi High School’s football game against Bloomington Kennedy, because the family was being held captive in their Grant home less than a mile from the stadium.
Washington County deputies responded last Friday to a reported home invasion and kidnapping near 7300 Inwood Way N., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities continued to search the area through the weekend until the Garcias were arrested Monday in Texas, where they live.
“I’d like to commend the tireless efforts of our detectives and our local, state, and federal public safety partners,” Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to justice has brought resolution to a deeply traumatizing criminal act, and most importantly, has provided a measure of peace to the family affected.”
According to the complaint:
At about 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, a man was exiting his Grant home to take the garbage out to the street when men in masks ran up to him, forced him into his garage at gunpoint and bound his hands. After moving the man into the home, the suspects woke up the rest of his family and zip-tied their hands.