Two Texas men arrested, charged in home invasion and robbery of Minnesota family

A family was allegedly held hostage for nine hours by gunmen in their east metro home, with one of the victims allegedly forced to drive to cabin to transfer cryptocurrency.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2025 at 3:28AM

Two brothers were apprehended in Texas days after allegedly holding a Twin Cities family hostage for hours and stealing thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, and Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, both of Waller, Texas, were charged Wednesday in Washington County District Court with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated robbery.

The east metro hunt for the suspects last week led to the cancellation of Mahtomedi High School’s football game against Bloomington Kennedy, because the family was being held captive in their Grant home less than a mile from the stadium.

Washington County deputies responded last Friday to a reported home invasion and kidnapping near 7300 Inwood Way N., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities continued to search the area through the weekend until the Garcias were arrested Monday in Texas, where they live.

“I’d like to commend the tireless efforts of our detectives and our local, state, and federal public safety partners,” Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to justice has brought resolution to a deeply traumatizing criminal act, and most importantly, has provided a measure of peace to the family affected.”

According to the complaint:

At about 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, a man was exiting his Grant home to take the garbage out to the street when men in masks ran up to him, forced him into his garage at gunpoint and bound his hands. After moving the man into the home, the suspects woke up the rest of his family and zip-tied their hands.

Nine hours later, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who whispered that he and his family were being held hostage in their home. Authorities learned two men had invaded the home and had held the caller and his mother at gunpoint.

The man and his mother were held hostage in an upstairs bedroom reportedly by Raymond Garcia, who had an AR-15-style rifle. Isiah Garcia, who had a shotgun, reportedly forced the man’s father to transfer at least $36,000 worth of cryptocurrency to an unknown cyberwallet.

During the burglary, the Garcias were frequently on calls with an unknown person who directed them on how to transfer the cryptocurrency. The father, who believed some of his cryptocurrency information had been leaked during a data breach, told the suspects that an additional cyberwallet was stored at the family cabin in Jacobson, Minn.

Isiah Garcia reportedly forced the man to drive three hours to the cabin and transfer more than $36,000 in additional cryptocurrency from a stored wallet. As they returned to Grant, the man’s son was able to call 911.

Squad cars drove by as they responded to the house, and Isiah Garcia turned the truck around and parked before running away. Authorities believed Isiah Garcia walked to a parked car in the nearby middle school parking lot and then drove off.

When police arrived, home security video showed Raymond Garcia running out the back door to the hiking trail behind the house.

As law enforcement officers searched the area for the suspects, they found a shotgun in the weeds off 75th Street N. and a suitcase behind the home that had a rifle and miscellaneous items, including a Wendy’s receipt. Authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the Roseville Wendy’s and a nearby business and confirmed the license plate number for a man who made the fast food purchase.

The license plate matched a vehicle that Isiah Garcia rented near Houston. Authorities confirmed the Garcias live together in Waller.

Video surveillance and motel records link the Garcias to a Motel 6 near the site of the robbery. Authorities were able to obtain a photograph of the rented vehicle showing the license plate number outside the victims’ home. They also obtained GPS data from the car and confirmed it had traveled between Minnesota and Texas, with the data showing the car located near the victim’s home.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

See More

