Two players in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle were the lucky winners of $1 million each in Wednesday morning’s drawing, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
Two Minnesota Lottery raffle players in Nowthen and Tracy win $1 million on New Year’s Day
The raffle’s 800,000 tickets sold out in just 15 days, a record according to lottery officials.
The $1 million winning tickets were purchased at Bill’s Superette in Nowthen and at Casey’s General Store in Tracy.
The 800,000 raffle tickets went on sale in late October and sold out in 15 days. That was the fastest the tickets have ever sold in two decades of the New Year's Day raffle, according to lottery officials.
More than 15,000 winning numbers in all were announced Wednesday in the raffle. Other winners included five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes. A complete list of winning numbers can be found at mnlottery.com.
Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at Minnesota Lottery retailers. The Lottery encourages raffle winners of $50, $100, $200 and $500 to support their local lottery retailers by claiming prizes there. Retailers earn 1% commission on prizes paid.
Prizes of $10,000, $25,000, and $50,000 can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail. The $100,000 and $1 million prizes must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
Wednesday’s $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at Holiday, 8101 University Av. NE., Spring Lake Park; Corner Grocery, 137 Maine St., St. Martin; Expressway, 261 10th St. NW., Heron Lake; The City Market, 600 4th St. S., Minneapolis; and Holiday, 1535 Beam Av., Maplewood.
The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip, 1100 7th Av., Two Harbors; Kwik Trip, 235 North Rd., Cloquet; Kwik Trip, 1305 Babcock Blvd. E., Delano; Cub Foods, 5301 36th Av. N., Crystal; and Holiday, 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd., Edina.
The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip, 8090 County Rd. 50, Rockford; Casey’s General Store, 201 4th Av. NW., New Prague; Blade’s Store, 11142 County. Rd. 94 SW., Holmes City; PJ’S Liquor, 407 Belgrade Av., North Mankato; and Holiday, 4200 Larabee Av. NE., St. Michael.
