Two horses, one cat killed in fire at an equestrian complex near Winona

A large fire at the Minnesota Equestrian Center outside of Winona claimed the lives of two horses and a cat Thursday, while leaving significant damage to the sprawling facility.
Officials estimate about a quarter of the Minnesota Equestrian Center was destroyed in the dramatic fire that filled the sky with thick, black smoke.
Nearly 100 firefighters worked for more than eight hours to contain the blaze, which destroyed a barn and residence on site. No one was injured, but five people were displaced by the fire.
Fire crews were called the complex, off Hwy. 21 in Wilson Township, around noon Thursday to a report that one of the facility’s barns was on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed.
The Wilson Township Fire Department said it took about 120,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. An excavator was also called in to prevent the fire from spreading through a breezeway to the facility’s show arena.
The department estimates about a quarter of the 128,000-square-foot facility was destroyed in the fire, while another 45,000 square feet sustained minor smoke and heat damage.
The Minnesota Equestrian Center features 356 stalls, two indoor arenas and two large outdoor arenas. The facility hosts events year-round, though none were scheduled for this week.
An investigation into what caused the fire continues, though officials do not believe foul play was involved.
The Wilson Township Fire Department, which was supported by a dozen area agencies, said many of the firefighters who responded were volunteers who left jobs and canceled appointments to be there.
“The volunteer fire service as a whole is struggling to recruit new members to fill gaps in their ranks,” the department wrote on social media. “Fires like this are exactly why we need a robust, well-prepared volunteer firefighting force in Winona County.”
