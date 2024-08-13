Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab is well positioned to win Tuesday’s Republican primary in Minnesota’s competitive Second Congressional District.
Two GOP choices on primary ballot in Minnesota’s swing Second District, even though one dropped out
Joe Teirab was supposed to have a clear path to take on Rep. Angie Craig in the general election, but support for Tayler Rahm, the endorsed Republican candidate who dropped out of the race to work for Trump, remains strong.
He has former President Donald Trump and the National Republican Congressional Committee behind him, and the money needed to run a formidable campaign against DFL Rep. Angie Craig in the general election.
But there’s another Republican on the primary ballot: attorney and political newcomer Tayler Rahm, who suspended his campaign last month to work as Trump’s senior advisor in Minnesota.
Support for Rahm remains strong among his loyal grassroots conservative followers, who helped propel him to victory at the Second Congressional District Republican Party’s endorsing convention. Some have even said Trump’s endorsement of Teirab will not sway them.
Rahm’s lawn signs still line the district and his campaign literature is still being distributed.
But Rahm maintains he is no longer in the race and has stopped campaigning. Regardless, if he wins the primary, he would move on to the November general election.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Rahm would have had to withdraw his name from the ballot in early June if he no longer wanted to be on it, but he did not suspend his campaign until July.
Some Republicans have said they think Rahm could still win the primary, while others say it would be a long shot, considering he raised significantly less than Teirab and has stopped campaigning.
Since he left the race, neither Rahm nor the Second Congressional District Republican Party has come out to back Teirab.
Craig, seeking her fourth term in Congress, faces lesser-known primary opponent Marc Ives, who said he entered the race after Craig voted on a bill to send $26 billion in aid to Israel.
