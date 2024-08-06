GOP primary in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District marked by confusion, intraparty feuding

Joe Teirab was supposed to have a clear path to take on swing district Democrat Angie Craig in one of the most closely watched House races in the country this year.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Teirab over the weekend, the former federal prosecutor is being backed by the National Republican Congressional Committee, he significantly outraised his only GOP opponent Tayler Rahm, and Rahm suspended his campaign last month to work as Trump’s senior advisor in Minnesota.
But a week before the Aug. 13 primary, it appears that Teirab is still embroiled in a primary battle with Rahm. Rahm’s lawn signs are visible in the Second Congressional District, his campaign literature continues to show up in mailboxes and his name is on the Aug. 13 ballot because he missed June 6 cutoff to withdraw.
“It sounds like if [Rahm’s] victorious in the primary, he will unsuspend his campaign and run against Angie in the general,” said Second Congressional District Chairman Joe Ditto, who believes Rahm still has a shot at winning the primary, though he thinks his chances may be less now that Teirab has Trump’s support.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, whoever wins the primary will be on the November general election ballot unless that candidate dies, is incapacitated or becomes ineligible.
Since Rahm suspended his campaign, neither he nor the Second Congressional District Republican Party has endorsed Teirab.