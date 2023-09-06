Introduction: Host Michael Rand provides perspective on the latest sports on TV battle, which has left nearly 15 million subscribers to Charter/Spectrum cable without ESPN and other Disney-owned channels just as sports ramp back up again. This squabble has a different feel to it, and Rand wonders if we will look back on this as a turning point.

10:00: Rand welcomes in four members of the Gophers baseball team for a discussion of the upcoming season, pace of play rules in college baseball and the impact of the transfer portal in college sports. The players joined Rand out at the State Fair on Monday.

31:00: A big statement from the Twins, who are playing as consistently well as they have all season and now lead the AL Central by seven games.

