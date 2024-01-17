Introduction: Host Michael Rand gives the latest update on the Twins' TV situation with another new twist. Diamond Sports, which seemed to be preparing to wind down its operations, instead has a new influx of cash from settling a lawsuit with Sinclair and an investment from Amazon, which could keep it operating beyond 2024. The upshot? The Twins' TV plans in 2024 are on hold again, and the bigger picture is cloudier.

8:00: Rand is joined by two friends as they talk through one of the low points in Vikings history. It was 25 years ago today that the Vikings lost to the Falcons in overtime of the NFC title game. So many moments — some you might have forgotten — and the aftermath of the game make it worth revisiting.

37:00: It's shaping up to be a bonkers NFL head coaching cycle.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports