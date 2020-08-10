MILWAUKEE -- The Twins on Monday signed righthander Casey Lawrence, who spent last season in Japan. Lawrence has cleared the COVID-19 intake testing and has been assigned to the St. Paul camp.
His last stint in the majors came in 2018 when he posted a 7.33 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Seattle. He's appeared in 38 major league games over two seasons with Seattle.
The Twins also have outrighted outfielder Aaron Whitefield from the 40-man roster. He has cleared waivers and has been sent back to St. Paul. He appeared in three games with the Twins as a reserve, going hitless in one at official at bat.
That leaves the Twins' player pool at 59.
The Twins begin a three-game series at Miller Park on Monday night. The Brewers designated former Twin Logan Morrison for assignment before the game. Ryan Braun (infected finger) is still on the 10-day Injured List.
Lineups:
TWINS
Max Kepler, RF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Marwin Gonzalez, 1B
Luis Arraez, 2B
Ehire Adrianza, 3B
Byron Buxton, CF
Alex Avila, C
Starting pitcher: RHP Randy Dobnak (2-1, 0.60).
BREWERS
Eric Sogard, 3B
Keston Hiura, DH
Christian Yelich, LF
Justin Smoak, 1B
Avisail Garcia, CF
Ben Gamel, RF
Luis Urias, 2B
Omar Narvaez, C
Orlando Arcia, SS
Starting pitcher: RHP Adrian Houser (1-0, 0.75).