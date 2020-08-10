MILWAUKEE -- The Twins on Monday signed righthander Casey Lawrence, who spent last season in Japan. Lawrence has cleared the COVID-19 intake testing and has been assigned to the St. Paul camp.

His last stint in the majors came in 2018 when he posted a 7.33 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Seattle. He's appeared in 38 major league games over two seasons with Seattle.

The Twins also have outrighted outfielder Aaron Whitefield from the 40-man roster. He has cleared waivers and has been sent back to St. Paul. He appeared in three games with the Twins as a reserve, going hitless in one at official at bat.

That leaves the Twins' player pool at 59.

The Twins begin a three-game series at Miller Park on Monday night. The Brewers designated former Twin Logan Morrison for assignment before the game. Ryan Braun (infected finger) is still on the 10-day Injured List.

Lineups:

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Alex Avila, C

Starting pitcher: RHP Randy Dobnak (2-1, 0.60).

BREWERS

Eric Sogard, 3B

Keston Hiura, DH

Christian Yelich, LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Avisail Garcia, CF

Ben Gamel, RF

Luis Urias, 2B

Omar Narvaez, C

Orlando Arcia, SS

Starting pitcher: RHP Adrian Houser (1-0, 0.75).