Three-game series at Miller Park

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Randy Dobnak (2-1, 0.60) vs. RHP Adrian Houser (1-0, 0.75)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-0, 2.65) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (0-1, 9.53)

Twins update

The Twins are 123-104 all-time against Milwaukee but have won the season series only once in the past six seasons, going 4-0 in 2017. They are 25-27 at Miller Park, including 1-1 last year. … They are 5-1 against National League teams this season (2-0 vs. St. Louis, 3-1 vs. Pittsburgh) after going 8-12 in interleague play in 2019. … Monday's game is a matchup of pitchers who have given up only one run all season, Dobnak in three starts (White Sox, Indians, Pirates) and 15 innings, Houser in two starts (Pirates and White Sox) and 12 innings. … The Twins plan to use a bullpen game Tuesday and will give Maeda an extra day off before his Wednesday start. Maeda is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts vs. the Brewers. … Zack Littell, Rich Hill, Josh Donaldson and Homer Bailey all remain on the injured list.

Brewers update

Milwaukee beat Cincinnati 9-3 on Sunday, improving to 3-4 at August. It was the Brewers' first victory in five home games this season. Their longest losing streak at Miller Park is eight, set in April/May 2010. … They have played only 13 games; a three-game series with St. Louis was postponed until September when the Cardinals suffered an outbreak of COVID-19. … 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich opened the season 1-for-27 and is still only hitting .148, but he has heated up a little, hitting home runs in three of the past four games, including a 410-foot homer Sunday, when he also hit a triple. He went 1-for-16 in four games vs. the Twins last year. … Both CF Lorenzo Cain and RHP Shelby Miller opted out of playing this season after it began. … DH Ryan Braun (finger infection) is on the injured list.

Phil Miller