CINCINNATI — The Twins organization released pitcher Matt Shoemaker on Tuesday. The veteran right hander had been pitching for Class AAA St. Paul after clearing waivers and being demoted to the minor leagues last month. He was not on the team's 40-man roster.

Shoemaker, 34, signed a one-year contract for $2 million before the season, but had an 8.06 ERA in 16 games in the majors before he was designated for assignment.

He gave up only four runs in 20 innings over three starts with the Saints, but was critical of the Twins' use of analytics to try to change his pitching style.

"Those are comments that probably didn't need to be made, but those were not the driving force in the decision," manager Rocco Baldelli said, adding the Twins would be using young arms over the final two months of the season.

The Twins open a two-game series at Great American Ballpark tonight (6:35, BSN) with Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) facing Reds righthander Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71).

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kenta Maeda, P

REDS LINEUP

Jonathan India, 2B

Jesse Winker, LF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Joey Votto, 1B

Max Schrock, RF

Tyler Naquin, CF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Tyler Mahle, P