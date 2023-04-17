Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — The Twins traded for ace starter Pablo López during the offseason, and now they're set to keep him for a while longer.

The sides have agreed on a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, a source confirmed Monday.

López is on a one-year, $5.45 deal this season. He would have been eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason in exchange for American League batting champion Luis Arraez, who leads the National League in average so far this season.

Lopez is 1-1 and tied for the major league lead with four starts and leads the AL with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings. After a 2-0 loss to the Yankees on Sunday, he has a 1.73 ERA. This is his sixth major league season.

The Twins split a four-game series at Yankee Stadium, and have Monday off before a three-game set in Boston.