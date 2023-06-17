Just because a division is lousy doesn't mean it can't stage a torrid pennant race. The Twins are sure trying to create one.

Joe Ryan allowed a season-high six runs, the Twins' lineup didn't advance a runner as far as second base in the final five innings, and Detroit pulled away for the second straight night and handed the Twins a 6-1 loss Friday at Target Field.

The Tigers improved, if that's the term for a team 10 games below .500, to 29-39 on the season, which doesn't sound like much. Well, until you realize that the AL Central-leading Twins, who no longer have a winning record at 35-35, are a mere 5 games ahead of those fourth-place Tigers.

That's because Friday's loss was Minnesota's fourth straight against an AL Central foe, and their eighth in 12 intradivision meetings since May 1. Way to keep it, um, "interesting," right?

Ryan's night was the most frustrating, considering it was the third consecutive loss for a pitcher who reeled off five straight wins to open the season. The righthander retired the final eight hitters he faced in his seven-inning start, didn't walk a batter, and faced more than four Tigers in an inning only once.

The exception, however, doomed him to his first loss to Detroit in six career starts.

The third inning opened with four consecutive singles, though one was an infield hit and another a perfectly placed popup that landed just in front of center fielder Michael A. Taylor. Ryan recorded his first out on another popup, then gave up a sacrifice fly to Kerry Carpenter, putting the Tigers ahead 2-1. Then came the night's biggest mistake: After four straight fastballs to get ahead of Javy Báez 1-2, Ryan went with a splitter on the inside corner. Báez turned on it and whistled it just inside the foul pole in left field, a three-run homer that made it a five-run inning.

Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling, who started all the trouble in the third, tacked on a solo home run to left-center field in the fourth inning, and an upper-deck shot in the ninth off Josh Winder, surplus runs that the Twins never came close to matching.

That's because, facing a bullpen game against a Tigers' pitching staff ravaged by injuries, the Twins reverted to the silent-offense virus that has afflicted them for most of the past six weeks. Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and Carlos Correa's seven-game hitting streak was snapped with his 0-for-4.

Alex Kirilloff led off the second inning with his fourth home run of the season, and third to the opposite field. But the only other extra-base hit of the night for Minnesota came in the same inning — and came with an error by third-base coach Tommy Watkins.

Donovan Solano followed Kirilloff's home run with a single off reliever Mason Englert. But two batters later, when Joey Gallo doubled to right field, Solano was waved home as he neared third base — then suddenly told to stop when right fielder Zach McKinstry's throw reached Báez at short with plenty of time to get him.

Báez waited a beat, then fired the ball to third baseman Jonathan Schoop, and Solano had no chance to get back. The next batter, Christian Vázquez, flew out, and the Twins' promising — and ultimately final — threat fizzled.