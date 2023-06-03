The sore hamstring that has hampered Joey Gallo for the past week isn't getting better quickly enough, the Twins have concluded. So on Saturday, the team put the outfielder/first baseman on the 10-day injured list.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick has been recalled from Class AAA St. Paul to replace Gallo. With lefthander Logan Allen on the mound for the Guardians on Saturday, Garlick figures to be in the Twins starting lineup.

Gallo originally injured his hamstring on May 14, but has been trying to play while the injury heals. In the interim, however, Gallo has hit only .154 (8-for-52) with three home runs and 28 strikeouts. The Twins originally had him in the lineup for Friday's game, playing left field and hitting seventh against Cleveland, but scratched him before first pitch and replaced him with Willi Castro.

It is Gallo's second stint on the injured list this season; he also missed time in April because of a right intercostal strain.