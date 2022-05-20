KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins begin a stretch of 15 games against either the Royals or Tigers with a game tonight (7:10, BSN) at Kauffman Stadium.

Devin Smeltzer makes his second start of the season for the first-place Twins against Kansas City lefthander Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA).

The Twins were off yesterday after winning two of three in Oakland.

The Twins will throw out a righthanded hitting lineup against Lynch, with Byron Buxton leading off and playing center field. Max Kepler is the only lefty in the order. Kyle Garlick is the DH.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Garlick, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gilberto Celestino, LF

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Hunter Dozier, DH

MJ Melendez, C

Carlos Santana, 1B

Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Dairon Blanco, CF