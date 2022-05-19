Three-game series at Kauffman Stadium

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.39) vs. RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.89)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: Starters to be announced

About the Twins: They lead the American League Central at 22-16, three games ahead of second-place Chicago. ... They only play Kansas City and Detroit in their next 15 games. ... Smeltzer is making his second start of the season. He gave up one run in five innings against Cleveland on Saturday and is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five career starts against KC. ... OF Trevor Larnach (groin) is on a rehab assignment with Class AA Wichita to be closer to Kansas City for a possible recall. ... The Twins' .394 slugging pct. is eighth in MLB.

About the Royals: They are 14-23 after losing three of five in a series with the White Sox. ... They fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw last weekend. ... 2B Whit Merrifield had a 10-game hitting streak end Thursday but is batting only .197. He has played in 506 consecutive games. ... Lynch has three starts of at least five scoreless innings with four or fewer hits this season. ... LF Andrew Benintendi is hitting .306. ... SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee surgery), CF Michael Taylor (COVID protocols) and C Salvador Perez (thumb) are on the injured list.