The Twins declined the 2021 option on righthander Sergio Romo’s contract Wednesday, making him a free agent.

Romo, who made $4.75 million this season, would have earned $5 million in 2021. Instead, the Twins will pay Romo a $250,000 buyout. A Twins source said that there’s a chance the club could re-sign Romo at a different salary.

Romo was 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and five saves over 24 appearances. In 20 innings, he walked seven, struck out 23 and gave up three home runs.

He was asked to close out a few games in September as the club opted to be careful with lefthander Taylor Rogers, saving two games in three opportunities. Romo’s energy and spirit made him a popular teammates.

He did serve a one-game suspension Sept. 12 after getting into a verbal altercation with Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor the day before.

The move comes on a day in which 147 players became free agents. That group includes Ehire Adrianza, Alex Avila, Tyler Clippard, Nelson Cruz, Marwin González, Rich Hill, Trevor May and Jake Odorizzi — all whom played with the Twins this season.

Several more players across the league, including Romo, had their options declined.

Among the Twins’ free agents, the club has expressed an interest in re-signing Cruz, their top offensive player in 2020.